Cleveland likely adding Deron Williams
After the NBA's trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, word came down that the Dallas Mavericks were open to parting ways with veteran point guard Deron Williams, after having chosen to throw their support behind rookie playmaker Yogi Ferrell : The Mavs have told Deron Williams they will pay off the full remaining amount of his deal if he wants to be a free agent, league sources say The Mavs have requested waivers on Deron Williams. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
