Cleveland likely adding Deron Williams

After the NBA's trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, word came down that the Dallas Mavericks were open to parting ways with veteran point guard Deron Williams, after having chosen to throw their support behind rookie playmaker Yogi Ferrell : The Mavs have told Deron Williams they will pay off the full remaining amount of his deal if he wants to be a free agent, league sources say The Mavs have requested waivers on Deron Williams. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.

