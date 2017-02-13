Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (knee) already out for Tuesday's game
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent an MRI on his ailing left knee Sunday, with the team already ruling out the four-time All-Star for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves . Love experienced pain during Saturday's game against Denver, prompting the Cavaliers to examine him Sunday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Healthy by Dr. James Rosneck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC