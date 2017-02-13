Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (knee...

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (knee) already out for Tuesday's game

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent an MRI on his ailing left knee Sunday, with the team already ruling out the four-time All-Star for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves . Love experienced pain during Saturday's game against Denver, prompting the Cavaliers to examine him Sunday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Healthy by Dr. James Rosneck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC