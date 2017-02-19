Cavs' Kyrie Irving believes 'they lie to us' and 'Earth is flat'
Irving gave his rather unique prospective during his appearance on the Cleveland Cavaliers' produced Road Trippin' podcast , hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye , along with Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton. I'm inclined to think people who say the Earth is flat are doing so to draw a few laughs and attention, but Irving seems stuck with his stance on this one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC