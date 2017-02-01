Bucks Trading Miles Plumlee to Charlo...

Bucks Trading Miles Plumlee to Charlotte for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

Well, we knew that the Milwaukee Bucks would try to do something, and it turns out that they found a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst: Story with @WindhorstESPN : Milwaukee has reached an agreement in principle to trade Miles Plumlee to Charlotte for Roy Hibbert/Spencer Hawes In this deal, it appears that Milwaukee is sending Plumlee in return for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert . It also appears that the Bucks will have to waive a player to make the trade work, and Steve Novak would figure to be the most likely candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC