Bucks Trading Miles Plumlee to Charlotte for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert
Well, we knew that the Milwaukee Bucks would try to do something, and it turns out that they found a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst: Story with @WindhorstESPN : Milwaukee has reached an agreement in principle to trade Miles Plumlee to Charlotte for Roy Hibbert/Spencer Hawes In this deal, it appears that Milwaukee is sending Plumlee in return for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert . It also appears that the Bucks will have to waive a player to make the trade work, and Steve Novak would figure to be the most likely candidate.
