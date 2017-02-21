Boston Celtics rumors 2017: Andrew Bogut's representatives have...
The Boston Celtics are among the teams that have spoken to Andrew Bogut's representatives to monitor the center's buyout situation, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania. Charania reported Saturday night that the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have also held conversations with Bogut's camp.
