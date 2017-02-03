Bighorns Fall to Salt Lake
The Reno Bighorns fell 121-104 to the Salt Lake City Stars Friday night at the in front of a near sold out crowd at the Reno Events Center. Sacramento Kings Assignment Player Georgios Papagiannis led the Bighorns with 22 points and five rebounds while Pe'Shon Howard notched 20 points and five rebounds.
