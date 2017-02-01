Basketball: Basketball selection camp...

Basketball: Basketball selection camps fiercely contended

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Basketball New Zealand have opened 2017 by running age-group development camps and say that competition for selection is fierce with a noticeable increase of players and talent. Chief Executive of Basketball New Zealand, Iain Potter, says with more Kiwis sinking their teeth into basketball, it's not surprising that Basketball New Zealand's junior development programmes are filled with future Division 1 scholarship players and talent that he is sure will feature on the world stages of Europe, U.S.A and Asia.

