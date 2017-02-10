Arizona basketball in NBA: Cavaliers ...

Arizona basketball in NBA: Cavaliers add third Wildcat, T.J. McConnell does it again

22 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona basketball in NBA: Cavaliers add third Wildcat, T.J. McConnell does it again It almost appears like the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to build a team of Arizona Wildcats. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kXDqdX The team recently signed former Arizona standout Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract, giving the Cavs three former Wildcats on their roster.

Chicago, IL

