Wolves snap Rockets' win streak at nine games

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 Wednesday night to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 119-105. Wiggins carried Minnesota early, scoring 15 first-quarter points as the Wolves opened up an 11-point lead.

