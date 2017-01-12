Wolves snap Rockets' win streak at ni...

Wolves snap Rockets' win streak at nine games

7 hrs ago

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 Wednesday night to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 119-105. Wiggins carried Minnesota early, scoring 15 first-quarter points as the Wolves opened up an 11-point lead.

