Westbrook hits game-winner as Thunder beat Jazz 97-95.
Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder stopped Utah's six-game win streak with a 97-95 victory over the Jazz on Monday night. "I didn't want to take the shot too early," Westbrook said.
