Westbrook gets 20th triple-double, Thunder beat Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, center, is congratulated by teammates Russell Westbrook, left, and Steven Adams, right, after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, center, races down court against Sacramento Kings' Garrett Temple, left, and Rudy Gay during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.