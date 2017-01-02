Warriors used balanced offensive attack to beat Nuggets for 30th win

The Nuggets entered Monday night tied with the Kings for the West's eighth seed, amidst a clutter of less than appealing sub-.500 potential first round opponents for the Warriors. Against Golden State on Monday night, Denver flashed some of its young skill, used its size advantage and kept the game competitive deep into the fourth - like they conceivably could come mid-April - but ultimately lost without providing much of a true threat.

