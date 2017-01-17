Warriors' Kevin Durant readies for rematch with Thunder

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, celebrates in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, celebrates in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.