Wall, Beal and defense keying Wizards' 12-game home streak

The same fans who John Wall once joked get more excited for a free chicken sandwich when an opponent misses two free throws than a victory are now being treated to something even better: A winning streak. Wall and the Washington Wizards have won 12 in a row at home heading into the midpoint of the NBA season and haven't lost at Verizon Center since Dec. 6. Better starts and improved defense and bench play have sparked this run, pushed Washington to fifth place in the Eastern Conference and made home feel pretty sweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.