Utah pulls away late to defeat Brooklyn The Nets and Jazz were tied...
Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Utah Jazz pull away to beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night. The game was tied 70-70 after three quarters, but Utah's Joe Ingles and Raul Neto opened the fourth with consecutive buckets and the Jazz never trailed again.
