Utah Jazz point guard George Hill cleared to play tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz announced today that starting point guard George Hill has completed the NBA's concussion protocol completely, and is once again cleared to play. And that's great because during his absence back-up point guard Dante Exum was also hurt and head coach Quin Snyder leaned heavily upon journeyman Shelvin Mack.
