Utah Jazz matchup watch: Nikola Jokic vs. Rudy Gobert

After a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz are back on the floor as they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets. While there will be plenty of intriguing matchups in the battle between the Northwest Division rivals, the most noteworthy of the bunch will be between two of the best young centers in the NBA in Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.