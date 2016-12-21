Utah Jazz guard George Hill out for Monday's game after suffering concussion
Just two days after he came back from a toe injury that kept him out of the Jazz lineup for a month, after earlier missing several games with a thumb injury, Utah guard George Hill was injured again in Saturday night's 91-86 win over Phoenix. This time it was a lacerated lip that required 18 stitches along with a concussion that will cause him to miss the first game of Utah's five-game road trip back East as he goes through the NBA's concussion protocol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
|Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|zhun1buy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC