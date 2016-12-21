Utah Jazz guard George Hill out for M...

Utah Jazz guard George Hill out for Monday's game after suffering concussion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Just two days after he came back from a toe injury that kept him out of the Jazz lineup for a month, after earlier missing several games with a thumb injury, Utah guard George Hill was injured again in Saturday night's 91-86 win over Phoenix. This time it was a lacerated lip that required 18 stitches along with a concussion that will cause him to miss the first game of Utah's five-game road trip back East as he goes through the NBA's concussion protocol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
News Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13) Nov '13 zhun1buy 7
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,799

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC