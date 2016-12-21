Utah Jazz guard George Hill out for Monday's game after suffering concussion

Just two days after he came back from a toe injury that kept him out of the Jazz lineup for a month, after earlier missing several games with a thumb injury, Utah guard George Hill was injured again in Saturday night's 91-86 win over Phoenix. This time it was a lacerated lip that required 18 stitches along with a concussion that will cause him to miss the first game of Utah's five-game road trip back East as he goes through the NBA's concussion protocol.

