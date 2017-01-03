Utah Jazz assign Alec Burks, Dante Exum, Raul Neto to the Salt Lake City Stars
The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned guards Alec Burks, DantA© Exum and Raul Neto to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz's exclusively owned and operated NBA D-League team, to allow them to participate in the Stars' practice today. The team has also recalled forward Joel Bolomboy from the Stars.
