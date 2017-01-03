Utah Jazz assign Alec Burks, Dante Exum and Raul Neto to Salt Lake City Stars
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday December 16, 2016. Utah Jazz defeated Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC