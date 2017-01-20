Utah Jazz: Alec Burks to play in first game of season against Brooklyn
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah guard Alec Burks drives past Memphis center Brandan Wright in the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah guard Alec Burks drives past Memphis center Brandan Wright in the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
|Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|zhun1buy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC