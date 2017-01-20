Timberwolves need to strike now ... the iron is scalding hot

Karl-Anthony Towns' heroic act in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 104-101 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday night, scoring 15 points over the final 6 minutes, 39 seconds in front of a national TV audience didn't do much to quell concerns about this specific Timberwolves team. Minnesota still struggled against a Clippers team crippled by the absence of its two top players, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.