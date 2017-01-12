Thunder Begins Six-Game Road Trip In ...

Thunder Begins Six-Game Road Trip In Minnesota

15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Thunder embarks on a six-game road trip over the next two weeks starting tonight in Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. CT. Oklahoma City has won three-straight entering the matchup with the Timberwolves but is just 1-4 in its last five road games.

