The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz vs. Suns
After allowing the Sixers to score just nine points in the fourth quarter Thursday, the Jazz allowed the Suns just 15 in the fourth Saturday night. This time, though, the Jazz needed nearly inch of that defensive effort, because they scored just 15 points as well without George Hill on the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
|Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|zhun1buy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC