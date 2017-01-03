The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz v...

The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz vs. Celtics

Remember how frequently we talked about the Jazz's problems with defending small, quick guards while George Hill was out with his toe injury? Well, now Hill's out again due to a concussion, and the Jazz were facing the very smallest and very quickest guard in the league, who was coming off a game where he scored 52 points. Spoiler alert: it didn't go well! The Celtics dragged Rudy Gobert out of the paint with Al Horford's ability to shoot 3s, and then just ran Isaiah Thomas on screens that the Jazz's PGs couldn't really defend.

