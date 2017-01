Salt Lake City hosts entertaining basketball weekend

Wichita State's Bush Wamukota looks to block Utah's Lorenzo Bonam during the first half on Dec. 12, 2015, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Wichita State's Bush Wamukota looks to block Utah's Lorenzo Bonam during the first half on Dec. 12, 2015, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

