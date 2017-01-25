Sacramento Kings down LeBron James, slumping Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime
Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers , who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James . DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five in overtime before battling back.
Read more at Denver Post.
