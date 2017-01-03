Rock On: Hayward love goes haywire
Boston's Jae Crowder fired off a tweet after last week's game with the Jazz, complaining about TD Garden Arena fans cheering Gordon Hayward. When a Celtics fan answered back to "love it or leave it," Crowder tweeted, "I have no problem leaving it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC