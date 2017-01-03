Rock On: Hayward love goes haywire

Rock On: Hayward love goes haywire

Boston's Jae Crowder fired off a tweet after last week's game with the Jazz, complaining about TD Garden Arena fans cheering Gordon Hayward. When a Celtics fan answered back to "love it or leave it," Crowder tweeted, "I have no problem leaving it."

