Randolph, Gasol shine in Grizzlies' 102-95 win over Jazz

Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 102-95 on Saturday night. Randolph bullied defenders in the post throughout the night and Gasol worked the Utah defence both inside and out, routinely hitting turnaround fade-away jumpers and going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers.

