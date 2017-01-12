Preview: Jazz at Suns

Preview: Jazz at Suns

After wowing fans in a two-game stay in Mexico City, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will seek an encore in front of his own supporters when the Suns host the Utah Jazz on Monday. Booker scored 28 points in the fourth quarter - a franchise record for one period - en route to a career-high 39 against Dallas on Thursday at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

