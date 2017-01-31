Photos: Jazzing up math education
Members of the Utah Jazz help teach math to local students through basketball during an NBA Math Hoops Live event on Monday at the Zions Bank Basketball Center. Math Hoops is a fast-paced board game that teaches students fundamental math skills through basketball stats of their favorite players.
