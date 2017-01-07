Perth Wildcats turn Sydney Kings into paupers at home
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. The Sydney Kings have slumped to another loss at home, this time falling victim to a Perth Wildcats side lead by exciting new import and ex-NBA player Bryce Cotton.
