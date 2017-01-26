Pelicans' Davis, Spurs' Leonard, Park...

Pelicans' Davis, Spurs' Leonard, Parker all returning

17 hrs ago

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik, behind, as forward Anthony Davis also defends as Kanter tried to dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. less Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik, behind, as forward Anthony Davis also defends as Kanter tried to dunk in the first half of an NBA ... more NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans center Anthony Davis , San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard and Spurs guard Tony Parker are all returning from injuries Friday night.

