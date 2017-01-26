Pelicans' Davis, Spurs' Leonard, Parker all returning
Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik, behind, as forward Anthony Davis also defends as Kanter tried to dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. less Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik, behind, as forward Anthony Davis also defends as Kanter tried to dunk in the first half of an NBA ... more NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans center Anthony Davis , San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard and Spurs guard Tony Parker are all returning from injuries Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC