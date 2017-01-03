NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Saturday night. Westbrook made seven 3-pointers after hitting a career-high eight Thursday night at Houston, and matched his season high in rebounds in the 54th triple-double of his career.

