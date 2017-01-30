Morning links: Jazz in top 3 in midseason power rankings; Whittingham, Sitake ranked
In the latest NBA Power Rankings by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes the Utah Jazz jumped three spots, up to No. 3. Of Utah's recent play, he wrote, "The Utah Jazz haven't been world-beaters lately, but they're not so far removed from a six-game winning streak that ended Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC