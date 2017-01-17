Mavericks pin worst loss ever on Lakers franchise in 122-73 romp
Still disgusted about the previous two games, the Dallas Mavericks took their frustrations out on the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center.Fueled by shooting from the 3-point line and sturdy defense, the Mavs obliterated the Lakers, winning 122-73 before a Sunday afternoon sellout crowd of 19,484.It was the fourth win in the last six games for the Mavs, who boosted their record to 15-29 entering Wednesday's contest against the floundering New York Knicks.The 49-point deficit was the worst loss ever for the Lakers in their storied history, eclipsing the 123-75 setback to the Utah Jazz on March 18, 2016, and the 142-94 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on March 6, 2014.A 44-11 run by the Mavs bridging the late stages of the first quarter and the entire second quarter blew this game wide open.
