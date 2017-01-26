Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Bett...

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

3 hrs ago

The Utah Jazz will try to end a two-game losing streak and maintain their lead in the Northwest Division when they host the road-weary Los Angeles Lakers as double-digit home favorites Thursday night. Going into this matchup, the Jazz led the Oklahoma City Thunder by 1.5 games in the division.

