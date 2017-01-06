Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavalier...

Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers guarantees a repeat

The Atlanta Hawks have metaphorically just handed another title to the Cleveland Cavaliers by trading away Kyle Korver for Mike Dunleavy , Mo Williams and a projected first-round pick. To put this trade in perspective, it would be like giving your friend a chewed-up piece of gum covered in dog hair for Kyle Korver.

