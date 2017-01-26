Jazz will find out Thursday if long drought without an all-star pick finally ends
Will it be one, two or no Utah Jazz players included on the list of Western Conference All-Star Game reserves, which will be announced Thursday? It's been six years since the Utah Jazz have had a player selected for the annual NBA All-Star Game, the longest drought in franchise history. Since the franchise was born in 1974, the Jazz have never gone more than three years without having a player selected for the midseason game pitting the league's top 24 players in an East vs. West matchup.
