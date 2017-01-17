How the Utah Jazz fared in this year's all-star voting
The NBA all-star starters are set and, unsurprisingly, Jazzmen Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert will have to wait until the reserves are announced today if either is to be selected to the team for the first time in his career. The 10 starters were picked this year using a new formula, giving 50 percent of the vote to fans, 25 percent of the vote to players and 25 percent to a panel of media members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC