How the Utah Jazz fared in this year's all-star voting

The NBA all-star starters are set and, unsurprisingly, Jazzmen Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert will have to wait until the reserves are announced today if either is to be selected to the team for the first time in his career. The 10 starters were picked this year using a new formula, giving 50 percent of the vote to fans, 25 percent of the vote to players and 25 percent to a panel of media members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.