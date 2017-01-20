Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards game preview
So if the Rockets are missing the one guy on their team that can defend point guards, they're going to struggle, right? Patrick Beverley means so much to the Rockets. He's the soul of this team, and his ability to defend point guards is unmatched on the team and is barely matched by a precious few in the NBA in general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
|Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|zhun1buy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC