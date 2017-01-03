Finding minutes for everyone is new challenge for Snyder, Jazz
With the Jazz being at full strength the last two games for the first time all season, playing time is becoming more scarce for some players and presenting coach Quin Snyder with a challenge of finding minutes for everyone. "It's a different challenge for us," said Snyder.
