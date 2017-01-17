Durant dazzles against former Oklahom...

Durant dazzles against former Oklahoma City team once more

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Durant dazzled with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100 on Wednesday night despite Westbrook's 21st triple-double. Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant here 2 1/2 months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 8 Parden Pard 1
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC