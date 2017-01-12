Don't Look Now - Jazz Could go on a Really Nice Run
The Utah Jazz are coming off a huge win over LeBron James and the defending champs. It was a game the Jazz looked poised to win then destined to lose, but they showed some real grit and determination to finish what they started.
