Dante Exum, Trey Lyles to participate in Rising Stars Challenge
Whether Gordon Hayward and/or Rudy Gobert are named to the All-Star squad or not, the Utah Jazz will be represented at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Dante Exum and Trey Lyles were both named Wednesday to the Rising Stars Challenge.
