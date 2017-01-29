Curry-less Warriors squander 21-point lead, survive scare in Portland 113-111

Despite two-time MVP Stephen Curry being sidelined with the flu for the first time this season, the Warriors eked past the Blazers 113-111, after giving up a 21-point first half lead. Klay Thompson struggled all game in Curry's absence, going 6-of-21 from the field, but hit the game's biggest shot, a corner three with 37 seconds to give the Warriors a 106-99 lead.

