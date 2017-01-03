Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for San Antonio Spurs

After the release of Nicolas Laprovittola, San Antonio's roster stands at 14. Without moving a current player, the Spurs could fill that final spot by signing a free agent or trading a draft pick Since San Antonio is 28-7, it would likely take a complete collapse before the deadline for general manager R.C. Buford to finalize a blockbuster deal involving LaMarcus Aldridge , whose name was previously the part of some early-season speculation . Kawhi Leonard is the franchise's future.

