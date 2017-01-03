Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat ...

Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat Thunder 123-112

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Thunder 123-112 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Batum was 7 of 18 from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
News Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13) Nov '13 zhun1buy 7
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC