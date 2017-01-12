Alec Burks looks like his old self in contributing to Jazz victory

Perhaps there hadn't been a pass like it since John Stockton hit Karl Malone with that length-of-the-court pass in the final minute of Game 4 of the 1997 NBA Finals, back when it was called the Delta Center. But Saturday night at Vivint Arena, Alec Burks elicited one of the biggest cheers of the night when he fired a perfect 75-foot strike to Boris Diaw that would have made Tom Brady proud.

