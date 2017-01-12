Alec Burks and Raul Neto get game time with D-League Stars
The Salt Lake City Stars had some added star power Wednesday night. Utah Jazz shooting guard Alec Burks had 13 points and five rebounds, and point guard Raul Neto recorded 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for the D-League team in a 129-94 win over the Grand Rapids Drive at Salt Lake Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC